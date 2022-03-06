Police arrests suspected supplier of motorcycles to bandits in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested one Ali Muhammad for allegedly supplying motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

He said the suspect was arrested in possession of four brand new Honda ACE-125 Motorcycles by men of Operation Puff Adder on Friday.

Kiwaya said: “The suspect confessed that he was conspiring with two others to transport motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara State where they are banned.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, has ordered discreet investigation into the matter after which the suspect will be charged to court.”

