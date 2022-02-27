Metro
NDLEA begins manhunt for masterminds of Lagos attack
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a manhunt for two drug Kingpins who spearheaded Saturday’s attack on its operatives in Lagos Island.
The NDLEA operatives were attacked by hoodlums during a raid on a notorious drug haven at Patey Street, Lagos Island, on Saturday.
A drug kingpin, Mrs. Sherifat Lawal and eight other suspects were arrested during the raid.
READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.
He said: “Investigation is ongoing while we are on the trail of two of the drug kingpins who mobilized the attack on our men on Saturday.”
