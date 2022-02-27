NDLEA begins manhunt for masterminds of Lagos attack

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a manhunt for two drug Kingpins who spearheaded Saturday’s attack on its operatives in Lagos Island.

The NDLEA operatives were attacked by hoodlums during a raid on a notorious drug haven at Patey Street, Lagos Island, on Saturday.

A drug kingpin, Mrs. Sherifat Lawal and eight other suspects were arrested during the raid.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, €809,850 cash in Lagos

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

He said: “Investigation is ongoing while we are on the trail of two of the drug kingpins who mobilized the attack on our men on Saturday.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now