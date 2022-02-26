NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, eight others in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug kingpin and eight other suspects in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said also recovered 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine during the operation.

He said the suspect, Mrs. Sherifat Lawal, who was operating the notorious Patey Lagos Island drug haven in the state was arrested on Saturday.

Other suspects are – Ahmed Yisau, Solomon Alape, Olayemi Akinola, Salami Qudus, Bakare Rafiu, Rose Samson, Yusuf Rofiat, and Chukwudi Egon.

Babafemi said: “Operatives followed credible intelligence and follow up surveillance on illicit drug dealing in Osho, Gambari, and Beecroft Streets, Patey Area of Lagos Island,

“Anti-narcotic officers stormed the Gambari street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16.

“Other members of the cartel operating in the axis, however, mobilised hoodlums who attacked the operatives with stones, bottles and guns.

“This was in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away.

“The operatives tactically defended themselves and took the suspects and exhibits away.”

