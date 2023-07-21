Strange disease kills five, 10 in hospital, in Kaduna community, schools closed

The outbreak of a strange disease has claimed the lives of five people and sent 10 others to the hospital in Kafanchan, in the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust reports.

The 10 people are said to be on admission at the Sir Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan.

According to the report, those who have died from the disease as of time of filing this report are, Zula ihat Abdurrasheed (13), Hussaina Aliyu (13), Maryam Mustapha (3), Aliyu Umar (4), Abdulshakur Umar (2).

The Secretary of the hospital, Ezra Joshua, while confirming the development, said the hospital had taken samples to Kaduna to confirm the type of the disease with its treatment.

As a result of the outbreak, all the nursery and primary schools in Kafanchan were locked by the schools’ authorities after sending their pupils back home as the outbreak was reported on Wednesday.

“Yes, we received the case of the new disease that starts with fever, headache, sore throat and general weakness of the body that affects zero to 13 years children. We learnt that four to five children have already died in Kafanchan town of the disease but we can’t confirm since it was not referred to our facility. What we have received now are 10 children that we have kept in isolation and their samples taken to Kaduna as of now,” Joshua said.

Warning parents to stop referring their children to native doctors, Joshua urged them to quickly refer them to the hospital when they see any symptoms of the disease.

He also applauded the Kaduna State government through the Ministry of Health for their quick intervention.

On his part, the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Yunana Markus Barde, has called on the residents to act fast and report whenever they discover children from 0-13 years are confronted with difficulty in breathing, excessive pains on the throat, running of nose to the hospital to arrest the outbreak from escalating and becoming uncontrollable.

