Gov Soludo approves 3-month psychotherapy session for girl who forged UTME result, Mmesoma

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has approved a three-month psychotherapy session for 19-year-old Mmesoma Ejikeme, who forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Awka on Thursday, said Mmesoma has been handed over to a psychotherapist for a guidance and counselling which will last for three months.

The Commissioner said Mmesoma would undergo a therapy class for three months as recommended by the state panel which probed her UTME forgery case.

“We considered what Mmesoma did as ‘juvenile delinquency’ to which any child could fall victim. So, we are not going to throw the baby away with the bath water,” she said.

“She is now under a psychotherapist counsellor who will take her on therapy for three months after which the state government will appeal to JAMB management on behalf of her to reconsider one or two things.”

The Commissioner further commended Governor Soludo for approving the psychotherapy class for Mmesoma.

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, has been in the news in recent months after she made headlines when she posted a JAMB score of 362 which she claimed was the highest score for 2023.

While many Nigerians and corporate bodies congratulated her and rewarded her with cash gifts and scholarships, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board called her out for fraudulently manipulating her UTME score from 249 to 362, thereby falsely parading herself as the top scorer for 2023.

Before admitting to forging her result, Mmesoma had maintained that her result was genuine but was forced to admit to her crime in the face of overwhelming evidence which also led to JAMB slamming her with a three-year ban.

