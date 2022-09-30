News
Sanwo-Olu frees 46 prison inmates, commutes death sentence of 6 others in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 46 inmates from various correctional facilities in the state.
The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the governor also commuted the death sentence of six inmates to life imprisonment.
He said the governor’s decision was based on recommendations of Lagos State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.
The commissioner said: “The exercise is in pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Amended).
“The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, in reaching its recommendations, exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the guidelines.
“The council took note of the information provided by correctional authorities, the nature of offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates.”
