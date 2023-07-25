Police, hunters arrest four suspected cultists in Osun

Four suspected cultists have been arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Osun State Police Command and members of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

A resident of the Olugunna area of Osogbo, where the suspects were nabbed, told reporters that members of rival cult groups were planning to attack one another when a hunter passing through the area spotted them and alerted the police.

According to the source, during the joint raid on the hideout of the suspects, one man carrying a locally-fabricated gun was arrested.

“It was the information given to the team by a cultist that was arrested earlier that led to the arrest of another three.

“All four suspects were arrested at the Olugunna area of Osogbo on Sunday. Operatives of Anti-Cultism Group of Osun Police Command and the members of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service carried out the raids,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the arrest, said that operatives of the anti-cultism squad raided the area.

