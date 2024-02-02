Bauchi Police restricts movement for re-run elections

Bauchi State Police Command has announced restrictions of any form of movement on Saturday, 3rd February, 2024 during the conduct of the 2023 rerun election in three LGAs of the state.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a statement informed the general public that sequel to the deliberations of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES), there will be total restriction of persons and vehicular movement across the affected LGAs on election day.

He explained that the step taken is to ensure public order management, and the safety of electorates as well as assist the security agencies with effective policing and to deter miscreants from disrupting the electoral process.

According to him, “In view of this, the Command has placed the following restriction Orders: Restriction of persons and vehicular movement across Bauchi Metropolitan, Katagum, and Ningi LGA of the State.”

He added that, “Unauthorized vehicular movement on roads, and other means of transportation between the hours of midnight of Friday to 06:00 pm of Saturday 3rd February 2024 except essential services; INEC staff, ambulance, firefighter, and approved Election Observers with duly means of identification.”

The Command added that, “VIP Security aids and escorts; Important personalities and politicians (VIPs) are equally barred from going to a polling unit with their security details on Election Day.”

“They are therefore warned to desist from unnecessary movement from one polling unit to another on Election Day.

Hence, the Unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered plate numbers, and tinted glasses are still in force and violators will be sanctioned appropriately,” he added.

Wakili added that, “On this note, operatives attached to the Command in conjunction with other sister security agencies will be deployed to ensure full enforcement.”

The CP, Auwal Musa Mohammed added that state-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, private guards, and other security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

Therefore, anyone found deliberately “directly or indirectly” flouting this order(s) will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

By Yemi Kanji

