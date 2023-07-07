Rivers police arrests notorious gang leader, Ojukwu, recover human skull

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a notorious criminal gang leader simply identified as Ojukwu and recovered a human skull during a raid of his hideouts in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr Thomas Bari-ere, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Port Harcourt, aside from the human skull, two AK-47 rifles and a pump action were also recovered during the operation.

Bari-ere further disclosed that the arrest followed a tip which the council authority got wind of and immediately alerted the police.

Dr. Bari-ere said: “We received intelligence information that one of the suspects in police custody by the name of Ojukwu has a place where he stores his arms as well as a human skull.

“He uses them to administer oaths to his victims for them to keep his identity secret.

“So we alerted the security operatives, and the Bori Police Division, alongside the anti-cultism unit, had to act swiftly.

“The operation was successful. Two AK-47 rifles, a human skull, and a pump action were recovered.”

While urging the police to ensure a speedy investigation and ensure the gang leader is prosecuted, Bari-ere urged the people of Khana LGA to support the police by giving useful information if they know where criminal gangs were hiding for prompt action.

“It is one thing to apprehend a criminal, it is yet another for the instrumentality of the law to be activated such that the criminals are made to face the law,” he said.

