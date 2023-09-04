Entertainment
Actress Ruth Kadiri threatens to sue TV stations for airing films without permission
Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has threatened to take legal action against Ghanaian television stations playing her films without permission.
The actress, who has received considerable recognition for her parts in several Nollywood films, emphasized the significance of intellectual property rights in a post on social media.
She argued that the unauthorized displays of her works not only violated her rights but also harmed the livelihoods of many people involved in the production process.
The mother of one warned the TV platforms airing her film without permission that she would not hesitate to take legal action against them.
Ruth wrote: “I have a lot of love for the entire country, but I’m deeply disappointed that a major TV station in Ghana would take my content, edit it, and broadcast it as if they have the license to do so. And it’s not just one station, it’s multiple.
‘‘I’ve hesitated to watermark my content because I believe it would detract from its quality. This is my first warning, and it will be the last because if it happens again, you will hear from my legal team.”
