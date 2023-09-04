Actress Ruth Kadiri threatens to sue TV stations for airing films without permission

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has threatened to take legal action against Ghanaian television stations playing her films without permission.

The actress, who has received considerable recognition for her parts in several Nollywood films, emphasized the significance of intellectual property rights in a post on social media.

She argued that the unauthorized displays of her works not only violated her rights but also harmed the livelihoods of many people involved in the production process.

The mother of one warned the TV platforms airing her film without permission that she would not hesitate to take legal action against them.

READ ALSO: Actress Ruth Kadiri offers spiritual solutions to some medical conditions

Ruth wrote: “I have a lot of love for the entire country, but I’m deeply disappointed that a major TV station in Ghana would take my content, edit it, and broadcast it as if they have the license to do so. And it’s not just one station, it’s multiple.

‘‘I’ve hesitated to watermark my content because I believe it would detract from its quality. This is my first warning, and it will be the last because if it happens again, you will hear from my legal team.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now