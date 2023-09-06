Actor Tony Umez addresses ‘baseless’ death rumors

Popular Nollywood actor Tony Umez has taken to social media to address death rumours about him which has been making the rounds on the internet.

The thespian who took to his official Instagram page to dispel the rumours described the speculation as malicious and also termed it a social media fraud.

Tony Umez who disputed the rumors in a video statement released on his page said that the rumour shows the mindset of false tale bearers who sit down and script unfounded claims.

He said;‘‘I need to address this disturbing issue that has come to my attention. There are some unscrupulous individuals who have been using my pictures and videos maliciously, falsely reporting me as deceased in order to gain traffic to their pages.

’’First and foremost, I want to assure you that I am very much alive and well. These false reports are nothing but baseless rumors spread by individuals with ill intentions. I will be taking legal action against these persons, as their actions not only infringe upon my rights but also cause unnecessary distress to my loved ones and fans.

’’I understand the power of social media and the impact it can have on spreading information. However, it is disheartening to see how it can be misused by a few to spread false news for personal gain. I urge you all to be vigilant and only trust information that comes directly from me or my official channels”, the actor concluded.

