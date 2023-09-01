Actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces end of his marriage to wife Bunmi

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media to announce to the public that he is parting ways with wife, Bunmi.

The thespian who broke the news about his marriage crash in a post on his official Instagram page shared on September 1, said that he was sad to reveal that his marriage to his wife had ended.

Bolanle who made the disclosure in a lengthy post on his Instagram page that he is heartbroken but not shattered to announce that he and his wife, Bunmi, were going their separate ways.

The actor’s post on his Instagram page reads; ‘’Finally, I accept the reality of the End to a Road!

‘‘A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

‘‘A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

‘‘A sad reality i prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.

“A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

‘‘A sad reality that screams that I wont live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.

‘‘May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case.

‘‘In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions.

Sad but real and true!

“Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from.

‘‘The journey thus far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life.

”Heart broken but not shattered yet I stand tall as i break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family & I.

‘‘My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

”Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children!

‘’God bless all,” he concluded.

