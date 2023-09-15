Borno, Plateau top lists as 586 Nigerians killed, 369 abducted in one month —Report

A security report released on Thursday by an Abuja-based security outfit, Beacon Intel, has revealed that 586 Nigerians were killed while 369 others were victims of abductions across the country in the month of August.

The report which was presented to journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, noted that the killings took place in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory while the cases of kidnappings occurred in 24 states of the nation.

A breakdown of the recorded fatalities, according to the report, showed that 47.95 per cent of the killings, or 281, occurred in the North-East, 16.55 per cent (97), occurred in the North Central, 9.90 per cent in the North-West (58), 8.87 per cent in the South-West (52), 6.48 per cent in the South-East (38), and 10.23 per cent in the South-South (60).

The report added that 41 Nigerians were killed via ambush, 256 killed by crossfire; 67 died during raids, while 118 Nigerians were killed by unknown factors, while 89 persons were killed in individual attacks, and 15 Nigerians died in detention.

The document also revealed that the top three states with the highest fatalities were Borno with 252 fatalities, Plateau with 31 and Niger with 26 fatalities.

On abductions, the report noted that in the review that 181 cases of abduction took place in the North-West, 70 in the North-East, 16 in the North Central and South-West, 31 in the South-South, and 11 in the South-East.

