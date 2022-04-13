Niger, Zamfara, Borno come tops in report showing 2,968 Nigerians killed, 1,484 abducted in three months

A report released on Wednesday by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) claims that 2,968 Nigerians were killed in the last three months between January and March in different parts of the country.

The report also noted that within the same period under review, 1,484 Nigerians were abducted, according to its data on insecurity in the country.

According to the NST data, more people were killed in the North-West region of the country which comprises of insecurity hotbeds like Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger and Katsina States, than in other regions in the country, with about 1,103 people killed by terrorists and bandits within the period in the region.

The North-Central region came in second place as it recorded 984 deaths while the North-East accounted for 488 killed Nigerians.

The South-East saw a total of 181 Nigerians killed, while the South-West and South-South regions had 127 and 85 people killed respectively.

Giving an indepth breakdown, the NST said in January, 998 people were killed, 756 were killed in February, while 1,214 lost their lives in March across the country.

The data shows that the Northern region has been the more violent region with 2,575 (86.8%) murders, while the country’s south recorded 393 deaths (13.2%)

Read also: Again, bandits abduct female students of Zamfara College

Some of the most violent states in the country are Niger with 840 deaths followed by Zamfara with 404, Borno 392, Kaduna 332 and Kebbi 114, according to the NST data.

The data further shows that the North-West recorded 746 abductions during the period with the North-Central recording 547 abductions with the North-East seeing 61 people abducted.

In the South-East, 53 people were abducted, 44 in the South-South and 36 in the South-west.

“Based on a state by state analysis, the top five states with the highest number of abductees are Niger 458, Kaduna 448, Zamfara 138, Katsina 138, Katsina 106 and Kogi 51,” the data noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now