Adeleke wins battle for Osun PDP guber ticket, as INEC includes name in list of candidates

On Tuesday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the ticket to represent the party during the upcoming Osun State governorship election scheduled for July 16.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had unveiled the final list of candidates for the election, with Adeleke making the final cut.

The pronouncement by Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner, and chairman, information and voter education committee, came as a surprise to many political observers, considering the factional in-fighting within the ranks of the Osun PDP on who is actually the party’s flag bearer for the election.

Events culminated in the initial victory of Dotun Babayemi, a rival of Adeleke, after parallel primaries conducted by the two factions.

Adeleke was victorious at a primary held at Osogbo Township Stadium, supervised by the PDP primary election committee.

At a parallel primary, Babayemi emerged victorious at WOCDIF Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.

Read also: Despite court ruling, Osun PDP remains divided, as Sen Adeleke insists on guber ticket

The aftermath led to a court judgement which declared that Babayemi was the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party.

This judgement was delivered at an Osun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa on March 11, by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, who granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents from recognizing any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State.

Despite this judgement, Senator Adeleke insisted on his victory.

He made this assertion via a statement issued on March 13, by his Campaign Organisation, hailing the party’s leadership for rejecting alleged schemes to disenfranchise him from the party’s affairs.

Vindication came after INEC, on Tuesday, published Adeleke’s name as part of the aspirants from various parties vying for the Osun State Governorship post.

“The final list is published in our state and local government offices in Osun State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law,” the INEC Commissioner, Okoye noted.

Below is the full list:

PARTY GOVERNOR DEPUTY GOVERNOR

A Akinade Ogunbiyi Jimoh Adekunle

AAC Awojide Segun Fakiyesi Gideon

ADP Kehinde Atanda Agbaje Claret

APC Adegboyega Oyetola Benedict Alabi

APM Awoyemi Lukuman Akinloye Adesola

APP Adebayo Elisha Akinpelu Hezekiah

BP Adeleke Adedapo Lateef Adenike

LP Yussuff Lasun Adeola Atanda

NNPP Rasaq Saliu Olatunbosun Olusolape

NRM Abede Samuel Amoo Omolara

PDP Adeleke Adedamola Adewusi Adegboega

PRP Ayowole Adedeji Olowu Aiyedun

SDP Omigbodun Akinrinola Oni Adesoye

YPP Ademola Adeseye Stella Adeagbo

ZLP Adesuyi Olufemi Fakolade Kemi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now