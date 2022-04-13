Connect with us

Politics

45% of PVCs in Nigeria invalid — INEC

Published

18 hours ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday over 45 percent of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in the country are invalid.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, however, said 1,390,519 PVCs are found to be valid as of January 14.

Yakubu was responding to questions on the problems associated with the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country.

In many states, the CVR was marred by reports of invalid data and fraudulent activities of INEC officials who engaged in the double registration of voters.

He also expressed fears about the 2023 elections due to worsening insecurity in the country.

Yakubu said: “Everybody in Nigeria, including those of us in INEC is concerned about the security challenges. The environment must be secured for the commission to conduct the election.

“However, we are liaising with the security agencies to secure the environment for us to conduct the 2023 elections.”

Read also: 2023: INEC charges parties on transparent primaries

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × four =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...