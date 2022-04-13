Politics
45% of PVCs in Nigeria invalid — INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday over 45 percent of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in the country are invalid.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, however, said 1,390,519 PVCs are found to be valid as of January 14.
Yakubu was responding to questions on the problems associated with the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country.
In many states, the CVR was marred by reports of invalid data and fraudulent activities of INEC officials who engaged in the double registration of voters.
He also expressed fears about the 2023 elections due to worsening insecurity in the country.
Yakubu said: “Everybody in Nigeria, including those of us in INEC is concerned about the security challenges. The environment must be secured for the commission to conduct the election.
“However, we are liaising with the security agencies to secure the environment for us to conduct the 2023 elections.”
