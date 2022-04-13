Nigeria experiencing toughest time in history – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Wednesday Nigeria is going through the most critical period in its history.

The governor, who stated this when he visited his Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, urged Nigerians to join hands with government at all levels to confront the country’s socio-economic challenges.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was doing everything necessary to address the nation’s security and economic challenges.

Fayemi said: “It behooves Nigerians to, irrespective of their political affiliations, maintain frantic support to the present administration in the country so that these challenges can be addressed.

“The President is trying his best to calm things down, the economy is not experiencing the best of times; our security situation continues to be challenging and we are in a period of transition so we definitely need to find a way not only to continue to do what Mr. President is doing but to also look for the best way to build on the gains and the gaps of this administration over the last seven years now.

He observed that Nigeria’s developmental trajectory cannot be limited to the last seven years but that it can be better appreciated when Nigerians take a trip down memory lane to 1999 when the fourth Republic began.

The governor described governance particularly at the federating as an onerous task that demands administrative ingenuity to bring about a better, stronger, and more people-oriented government.

