Nigeria’s politics reeks of bigotry, tribalism—Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said he is not comfortable with the method of politics in Nigeria, adding that it is characterized by bigotry, tribalism and religious biases.

Fayemi said this while speaking at a birthday symposium in honour of Mr Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive Officer, Connected Development, in Abuja on Saturday.

The governor noted that the method of politics in Nigeria is not encouraging, stressing that the country should have grown stronger than it is in terms of new approaches.

While urging Nigerians to take advantage of the forthcoming elections, Fayemi hinted that and election provides golden opportunity for them to take a new day towards the attainment of a new Nigeria.

He added that the Nigerian citizenry must shun needless tribalism and work towards building a consensus around major issues of concerns and develop a national template that could aid accountability in leadership.

He also noted that nation building is an unfinished project before every generation, forming one of the important steps to be taken by a country desirous of genuine change.

“These challenges that trample on our country today provide us with the opportunity to take a position and take a stand and walk for the resolution of such challenges.

“Nigeria will belong to those who are prepared to stand up, stand firm and take control of their destinies in earnest.

“We can all to do a bit in our little ways to cause a beautiful change that will lead us us to where we should be.”

He urged leaders in Nigeria to be altruistic, noting that a country populated with selfish leaders hardly forges ahead.

