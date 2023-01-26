Obasanjo, Fayemi meet Wike in Rivers (PHOTOS)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo alongside former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the duo were in Rivers State to attend ongoing Port Harcourt International Conference 2023 at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt.

The summit is tagged: “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria.”

Wike alongside four governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)— Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde— has been immersed in crisis with the leadership of the party over the continued retention of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The aggrieved governors had shunned the presidential campaign activities of the opposition party and promised to announce their adopted presidential candidate this month. But they are yet to do that.

