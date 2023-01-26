Politics
Obasanjo, Fayemi meet Wike in Rivers (PHOTOS)
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo alongside former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the duo were in Rivers State to attend ongoing Port Harcourt International Conference 2023 at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt.
Read also:Only enemies of Nigeria will vote for Atiku, Tinubu as president – Obasanjo
The summit is tagged: “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria.”
Wike alongside four governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)— Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde— has been immersed in crisis with the leadership of the party over the continued retention of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
The aggrieved governors had shunned the presidential campaign activities of the opposition party and promised to announce their adopted presidential candidate this month. But they are yet to do that.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...