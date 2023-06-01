EFCC grills ex-gov Fayemi for alleged laundering of N4bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday quizzed the former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N4 billion, The PUNCH reports.

The EFCC had last month invited the former minister of solid minerals to defend himself on the alleged misappropriation of the funds said to belong to the Ekiti State government.

He, however, appealed to the commission to allow him to present a book written in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari before honouring its invitation on the money laundering allegations.

Sources told the newspaper that Fayemi arrived at the EFCC office in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and was immediately taken into one of the offices by the commission’s operatives for questioning on the matter.

The source was however silent on whether the ex-governor would be released by the anti-graft agency today.

Fayemi ruled Ekiti State across two different periods for eight years.

He ruled the state from 2014 to 2014 and 2018 to 2022.

