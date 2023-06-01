Reps speakership: Tinubu meets Tajudeen, Kalu in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidates for the leadership of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and Benjamin Kalu, at the State House, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the jostle for the leadership of the lower legislative chamber by interested politicians.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had last month nominated Tajudeen who is representing the Zaria Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber and Kalu, the current House spokesman, as speaker and deputy respectively.

READ ALSO: Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila in Aso Rock

However, the nomination of the two men did not sit with members of the House with many pushing for the APC leadership to review the decision.

Other lawmakers vying for the speaker of the House of Representatives are the current deputy speaker, Idris Wase, the lawmaker representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mariam Onuoha, and her counterpart from Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now