Politics
Reps speakership: Tinubu meets Tajudeen, Kalu in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidates for the leadership of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and Benjamin Kalu, at the State House, Abuja.
Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the jostle for the leadership of the lower legislative chamber by interested politicians.
The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had last month nominated Tajudeen who is representing the Zaria Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber and Kalu, the current House spokesman, as speaker and deputy respectively.
READ ALSO: Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila in Aso Rock
However, the nomination of the two men did not sit with members of the House with many pushing for the APC leadership to review the decision.
Other lawmakers vying for the speaker of the House of Representatives are the current deputy speaker, Idris Wase, the lawmaker representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mariam Onuoha, and her counterpart from Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara.
The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...