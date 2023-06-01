Politics
Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila in Aso Rock
The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday met with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting was said to have started few minutes shortly after the principal officers arrived at the State House.
Tinubu’s meeting with Lawan and Gbajabiamila is coming after the one he had with the nation’s Service Chiefs, his first security meeting after his swearing-in on Monday, May 29, 2023.
READ ALSO: Tinubu holds first security meeting with service chiefs
The meeting may not be unconnected with the inauguration of the members of the 10th National Assembly scheduled for June 5 and the eventual election of a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...