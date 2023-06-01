Tinubu meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila in Aso Rock

The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday met with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was said to have started few minutes shortly after the principal officers arrived at the State House.

Tinubu’s meeting with Lawan and Gbajabiamila is coming after the one he had with the nation’s Service Chiefs, his first security meeting after his swearing-in on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The meeting may not be unconnected with the inauguration of the members of the 10th National Assembly scheduled for June 5 and the eventual election of a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

