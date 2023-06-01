Tinubu holds first security meeting with service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held his first security meeting with the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu arrived at the Villa at 10:53am on Thursday and went straight into a closed-door session with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

It is expected that each of the security chiefs will brief the President to keep him abreast with the state of the nation’s security.

Tinubu, had on Wednesday, met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He also, on Tuesday, met the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited {NNPCL}, Mele Kyari, amongst others.

