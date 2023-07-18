Gov Yusuf appoints 15 special advisers in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of 15 new Special Advisers.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

He added that the appointments took immediate effect.

The new Special Advisers are:

Col. Abubakar Usman Garin Malam (retd) – Special Adviser, Disaster Management

Malam Usamatu Salga- Special Adviser, Religious Affairs

Hon. Abduljabbar Muhammad Umar -Special Adviser Investment and Public Private Partnership

Hon. Aminu Abba Ibrahim -Special Adviser, Solid Minerals

Engr. Nura Hussain – Special Adviser, Commerce

Hon. Jamilu Abbas -Special Adviser Cooperative Groups

Hon. Muhammad Jamu Yusuf – Special Adviser National and International Public Relation

READ ALSO: KANO: To celebrate as winner of gov poll, Ganduje must have lost his conscience —Abba Yusuf

Balarabe Ibrahim Gaya – Special Adviser, Special Intervention Programmes

Rt. Hon. Isyaku Ali Danja – Special Adviser, Assembly Matters

Comrade Baffa Sani Gaya – Special Adviser, Labour Matters

Engr. Abdullahi Shehu -Special Adviser, Environmental Sanitation

Hon. Umar Musa Gama – Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme

Hon. Habibu Hassan Elyakub – Special Adviser, Vocational Education Development

Hon. Jamilu Abubakar Dambatta – Special Adviser Publicity

Hon. Umar Uba Akawu – Special Adviser, Abuja Liason Office

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now