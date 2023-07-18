Politics
Gov Yusuf appoints 15 special advisers in Kano
The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of 15 new Special Advisers.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.
He added that the appointments took immediate effect.
The new Special Advisers are:
Col. Abubakar Usman Garin Malam (retd) – Special Adviser, Disaster Management
Malam Usamatu Salga- Special Adviser, Religious Affairs
Hon. Abduljabbar Muhammad Umar -Special Adviser Investment and Public Private Partnership
Hon. Aminu Abba Ibrahim -Special Adviser, Solid Minerals
Engr. Nura Hussain – Special Adviser, Commerce
Hon. Jamilu Abbas -Special Adviser Cooperative Groups
Hon. Muhammad Jamu Yusuf – Special Adviser National and International Public Relation
Balarabe Ibrahim Gaya – Special Adviser, Special Intervention Programmes
Rt. Hon. Isyaku Ali Danja – Special Adviser, Assembly Matters
Comrade Baffa Sani Gaya – Special Adviser, Labour Matters
Engr. Abdullahi Shehu -Special Adviser, Environmental Sanitation
Hon. Umar Musa Gama – Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme
Hon. Habibu Hassan Elyakub – Special Adviser, Vocational Education Development
Hon. Jamilu Abubakar Dambatta – Special Adviser Publicity
Hon. Umar Uba Akawu – Special Adviser, Abuja Liason Office
