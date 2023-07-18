Court affirms Ododo as APC’s governorship candidate in Kogi

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday upheld the victory of ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.

Justice Egwuatu delivered the verdict in a suit filed by an APC governorship aspirant in the state, Abubakar Achimugu.

Ododo secured the APC governorship ticket after defeating Achimugu and ex-Kogi West senator, Smart Adeyemi, in the party’s primary election held on April 14.

The aspirant challenged the outcome of the exercise over alleged irregularities.

He also alleged that the APC candidate did not validly resign from the position in the Kogi State Public Service at least 30 days before he took part in the election.

This, according to him, was a breach of Section 182 of the 1999 Constitution, Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Article 7 of APC’s Constitution.

In his ruling, the judge dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

He held that the evidence before the court revealed that the APC candidate resigned from the Kogi State civil service before the primary election.

