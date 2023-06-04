Kogi APC governorship candidate, Ododo, picks teacher as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Sunday, unveiled a primary school teacher, Salifu Joel, as his running mate for the November 11 election in the state.

Joel is the current Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), and the Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kogi State.

In his address at the event held at the Government House, Lokoja, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the choice of Joel was borne out of the party’s desire to carry everybody along in its quest for the development of the state.

The governor said he would leave no stone unturned in the bid to ensure APC success in the election.

He said: “APC will follow and abide by all the existing electoral laws to win the Nov 11 election, more so that my administration has performed creditably well in the areas of provision of infrastructure, quality education, and healthcare delivery, among others.

“We have shown competence, dedication, and commitment to the Kogi people in terms of performance to also ask for their votes in the next governorship election.

“In this dispensation, we won’t tolerate any politics of bitterness nor condone any act of political violence because Kogi as a state is bigger than any personal interest.

“Politics of ethnicity, religion will never be a barrier and has no place in Kogi, therefore, you should desist from any comments that can put you in trouble tomorrow.”

The APC Chairman in the state, Abdullahi Bello, who was also at the event, commended the governor for providing good leadership to the party.

