DSS says ‘overzealous charge and bail’ lawyers fighting for Emefiele don’t know the law

The Department of State Services on Tuesday described some lawyers who filed contempt charges against Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi, as “charge and bail lawyers”.

The lawyers led by Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani had filed the charges over the continued detention of the suspended former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The service in a series of tweets posted on its official handle said that the lawyers were headed by an “overzealous and uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer”.

It said, “Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like-minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred aggression.

READ ALSO: DSS charges Emefiele to court over illegal possession of arms

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs?

“What a contradiction. what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

Opara and some other lawyers had filed the contempt charge against Bichi alleging disobedience to multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the release of Emefiele from the custody of the agency.

They anchored the suit filed on the alleged violation of multiple judgements ordering the release of Mr Emefiele, and prayed the court to jail Bichi for contempt.

