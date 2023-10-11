Beyond the hype: What data analysis of BBNaija All-Stars reveals

A Nigerian-based Media Intelligence firm, P+Measurement Services revealed that it undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the media performance of Big Brother Naija All Stars (Big Brother Naija Season 8).

The recently concluded reality television program featured former housemates from past seasons of the Big Brother Naija series. The audit analyzed and revealed key insights such as the most-mentioned housemates, media sentiment, media reach, media share by countries, and sponsorships of the reality show.

According to the analysis, the housemates with the most significant mentions included Ilebaye (Ilebaye Precious Odiniya), who emerged first with 19%, followed by Mercy (Mercy Chinenye Eke) in second place with 18%, Cee-C (Cynthia Nwadiora) secured third place with 17%, Pere (Pere Egbi) occupied fourth position with 16%, and Cross (Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo) came in fifth position with 15%.

Moniepoint, the top sponsor, received 36% of the media attention, followed by Tecno Mobile with 21%, Pepsi with 13%, Guinness Nigeria with 12%, and Aquafina with 9%.

The firm stated that it is noteworthy that media prominence didn’t necessarily equate to the level of financial support provided by each sponsor, but reflected the volume of media exposure and visibility they received during the event period.



READ ALSO: Ilebaye wins BBNaija All-Stars edition, takes home N120m cash prize

According to the analysis, 50% of the sentiments were positive, while there was negative sentiment of 5% with 45% of sentiments remaining neutral.

P+ Measurement said the Big Brother Naija All Stars was analysed using data harvested from traditional and digital media. “These media types provided significant insights into the reach, impact, and performance of the show, with digital media accounting for 98% and traditional media accounting for 2%, providing a sense of credibility and authenticity to the event.

“The high percentage of digital media mentions also suggests that digital media played a significant role in driving awareness and engagement for the show”, the report said.

In terms of media coverage by country, Nigeria led the chart with 77%, trailed by Ghana and the USA, each with 3%. The United Kingdom and Canada garnered 2% each, while other countries garnered relatively lower media shares, reflecting varying levels of interest and coverage.

The audience reach was estimated at 23,275,606.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now