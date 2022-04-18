Government offices, hotels risk closure over N10 billion debts

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that some offices, plazas and other business premises belonging to the government will be closed down due to heavy debts owed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of AEPB, Engr. Osilama Briamah, on Monday, this development followed the Task Team set up by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola to recover over N10bn owed to the AEPB by several government agencies, business premises and residential apartments in the state.

“All of us desire to live and work in a world-class city compared to other beautiful cities around the world. But we can only do that successfully if we behave as responsible citizens by paying our utility bills especially for solid and liquid waste collection.

Read also: Nigeria has a debt profile of over N50tn, not N40tn —Report

“Unfortunately, many agencies, residential apartments, hotels, plazas and so on, are not paying their bills as expected. That makes it difficult to raise the money needed to manage a mega-city like Abuja”, he noted.

He said beginning from 5:30 am on Tuesday April 19th, the Task Team will embark on mass seal-up of these facilities in order to recover the debts.

The Director said the affected debtors can save themselves from the embarrassment by ensuring immediate payment of their liabilities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now