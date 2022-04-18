Police probes $ex tape scandal involving Chrisland School pupils

The Lagos State police command has commenced an investigation into the $ex tape scandal involving some pupils of Chrisland School in the state.

A video of a 10-year-old female pupil of the school allegedly defiled by other students during a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) went viral recently.

The Lagos State government had earlier on Monday ordered the indefinite closure of all branches of the school in the state following distribution of the videos involving the minors.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundey, who disclosed this in a statement said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, ordered the investigation.

He said the investigation would establish the identities of the pupils in the video, the true incident in the footage, and the geographical location of the incident.

The spokesman added that the investigation would also cover the alleged threat to life of a student of the school and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to an alleged rape video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School, Lagos, going viral on social media.

“The command is equally taking cognisance of the cybercrime angle to the whole episode and will not hesitate to enlist the support of the Interpol should the need arises.

“For a holistic and unbiased investigation, the command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and non-governmental organisations.”

