Boko Haram terrorists reportedly capture top ISWAP commanders

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly captured over 60 fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), among them were top key commanders of the rival sect in a fight for supremacy .

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, gave the names of the captured ISWAP commanders as Abubakar Saddiq, Abou Maimuna and Malam Idris.

Makama said the ISWAP terrorists were captured while on their way to Damasak in Borno State for an operation.

“The Buduma faction of Boko Haram which had an upper hand against ISWAP in the recent turn of events captured most of the enclaves of ISWAP, forcing them to take refuge in a more fortified hideouts in the axis of Kukawa and Madayi and Kwatan Mota,” Makama wrote.

“Their recent upper hand against the ISWAP was achieved due to the fact that some aggrieved ISWAP fighters had left the group to join forces with the Boko Haram Buduma faction.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram insurgents reportedly kill five, abduct 7 women in Borno town

“These captives were later taken to an underground prison cell at KWATAN MOTA close to Dogon Chukwu where they were held as Prisoners of War.”

The expert added that in the latest supremacy battle between the terrorists which occurred between Monday and Tuesday, a total of 78 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrendered to the troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Operation Hadin Kai in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

“They surrendered due to the sustained onslaught on their hideouts by troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the raging infighting with ISWAP have led to the killing of over 100 terrorists on both sides within the last seven days,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now