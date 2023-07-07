Kano govt moves to withdraw suit stopping EFCC from inviting, investigating ex-gov Ganduje

The Kano State Government, on Thursday, filed a notice of withdrawal of a suit before the Federal High Court in Kano against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suit was seeking to restrain the EFCC from investigating a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje over alleged bribery scandal in a video clip.

The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Haruna Dederi, initiated the action.

The application informed the Court of the state government’s intention not to stop EFCC from further inviting, investigating or interrogating the former Executive Chairman and Director Finance of SUBEB as well as the Accountant General of Kano State in connection with the video clips of the bribery allegation.

The notice of discontinuance, which was instituted by Mrs Amina Yargaya, the Solicitor General, Kano State Ministry of Justice, was brought pursuant to Order 50 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, as amended.

It would be recalled that the ministry under the immediate past Attorney General had issued a fiat to Sanusi Musa SAN, from Aliyu & Musa Legal Practitioner, a law firm, to institute the case.

However, the ministry under the present Attorney General debriefed the learned silk from continuing handling the case.

A letter signed by Dederi, dated July 4, and addressed to Sanusi Musa SAN, stated thus:

“We write to notify you that Kano State Government and the Attorney General of Kano State wish to debrief you of the earlier instructions, given to you to handle the case NO: FHC/KN/71/2023 BETWEEN ATTORNEY GENERAL OF KANO STATE AND ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION (EFCC).

“You and your team members are therefore instructed not to take any further steps on the matter, either by appearing in court or filing any processes in respect of the case.

“No date has been fixed for hearing the notice of withdrawal of the application.

