Former House of Reps Speaker, Ghalli Na’abba, is dead >

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghalli Na’abba is dead.

Though details of his death are sketchy, but a source said the former Kano lawmaker passed away around 3am on Wednesday morning.

There are also unconfirmed reports that he died at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Na’abba was elected to represent Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives in 1999.

With the victory and support of other House members-elect from Kano and North West geo-political zone, he pursued the role as Speaker of the House.

Na’Abba was born into the family of Alhaji Umar Na’Abba, a businessman in Tudun Wada, Kano City, Kano Municipal Local Government on the 27th of September 1958.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now