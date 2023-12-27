Fire guts ex-A’Ibom PDP chair’s house, kills widow, one other

Fire has gutted the house of the late Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued to Journalists by the Secretary, Transition Committee of the local government, Udeme Idiong, on Tuesday, the inferno occurred on Christmas Eve.

The mishap also claimed the widow of the late PDP chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and her sister, Ms Ofonime Frank.

The statement, however, did not disclose the cause of the fire.

The Transition Committee Chairman of the council, Godwin Ekpe (JP), had declared seven days mourning for all indigenes of the local government.

Also, the council chairman had sought the approval of the state government to withdraw all Ukanafun contingent in the ongoing Christmas Carol activity scheduled to hold on December 28, 2023

The statement read: “Sequel to the tragic fire incident that occurred at the residence of our late state party chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, on December 24, 2023 which claimed the lives of his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and her sister, Ms Ofonime Frank, the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ukanafun Local Government Area, Elder Godwin Ekpe JP, has declared a seven-day mourning period for all indigenes of Ukanafun Local Government from Tuesday, December 26, 2023 to Monday, January 1, 2024.

“He has also in collaboration with the stakeholders of the local government and approval of the state government approved a withdrawal of Ukanafun’s contingent and performance in the ongoing Christmas Unplugged activities earlier scheduled to hold on December 28, 2023.

“While sympathising with the family of the deceased, we pray for the repose of the departed souls.”

