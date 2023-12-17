Kano govt to probe fire incident at local council secretariat

The Kano State government has resolved to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak in Gwale local government secretariat in the state.

Fire on December 13 razed 18 offices and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, stated this when he visited the affected council secretariat to inspect the level of damages caused by the fire.

He said the state government was working assiduously to ensure that justice prevailed in its appeal on the verdict that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

Gwarzo, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, urged the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding.

He said the government would not be distracted from providing laudable projects that would uplift the well-being of the people despite the tension arising from the appeal court ruling on the March 18 election in Kano State.

Gwarzo said: “I assure you that we will not relent until the culprits are found and brought to justice.

“We cannot be derailed by miscreants to abandon our mandate because that is the ultimate goal of those who are creating chaos in Kano. Governor Abba is focused and determined to have his victory no matter what.

“All residents are advised to keep calm and be rest assured that the present administration is on top of the situation and is fully prepared to deal with any person found constituting a threat to peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Members of the public are advised to keep ignoring all pressure groups making attempts to ignite confrontation between residents and security agencies in the state.”

