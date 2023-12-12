Metro
Husband, wife arraigned over alleged N410m fraud in Kano
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Aisha Salihu Malkohi (a.k.a Ummitah, Arab Money) and her husband, Abubakar Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud (at large) on five- count charges bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of NN410,518,000.
They were arraigned on Friday, December 8, 2023 before Justice Aisha Mahmud of the Kano State High Court sitting in Kano
One of the charge reads ‘’’that you Aisha Salihu Malkohi and Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud (now at large) on or about 2022 in Kano, Kano state within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did obtain the sum of Two Hundred and Twenty-Five Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Naira only (225,259,000) belonging to Farida Ibrahim between 6th January to 16th December, 2022 into account bearing Abubakar Sadiq Mahmoud domiciled at Zenith Bank that the said money were paid to you for the purchase and supply of 64 cars, from Saudi Arabia facts which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (a)&(b) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act,2006’’
The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the five counts when they were read to her.
READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns businessman for alleged $39,554 fraud
In view of her plea, EFCC counsel, Zarami Mohammed prayed the court for a trial date. Defence counsel, G.I Abubakar moved a bail application for his client which was opposed by Mohammed. Justice Mahmud thereafter adjourned the matter till December 15, 2023 for ruling on the bail application. She also remanded the defendant in EFCC custody pending ruling on her bail application.
According to Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, Malkohi was arrested by investigators of the EFCC in Kano following a petition from two people, Farida Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohammed Abdulrahman alleging that she conspired with her husband and defrauded them of their hard earned monies under the guise of supplying them with cars, gold, electronics and kitchen utensils from Saudi Arabia.
“Upon the receipt of the petition, the Commission swung into action and conducted thorough investigation which so far revealed that the defendant had collected a total sum of N410,518,000 (Four Hundred and Ten Million, Five Hundred and Eighteen Thousand Naira only) through bank accounts belonging to her company, Golden Grass Hill International Ltd and her husband’s Zenith Bank account. Further investigation also revealed that the defendant, alongside her husband, who is still at large, diverted the monies into several bank accounts”, Oyewale revealed.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...