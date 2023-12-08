Metro
EFCC arraigns businessman for alleged $39,554 fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday a businessman, Olaoluwa Oluwamide, for alleged $39,554 fraud at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja.
Oluwamide was arraigned alongside his company, Ayomi Triumph Energy Limited, on a one-count charge of fraud.
The commission alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the fund erroneously transferred into his account by Sterling Bank to personal use.
Oluwamide, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The EFCC counsel, Mr. Nwandu Ukoha, told the court that the matter had been inherited from Justice Serifat Solebo who had retired from service and requested an accelerated trial.
He urged the court to pick a date for the trial.
Ukoha told the court that the money in question was mistakenly transferred into account number 0058212641 belonging to the defendant which he dishonestly converted sometime in September 2017.
READ ALSO: EFCC alerts public on ATM swapping fraud
The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened Sections 278 (1)(b), 278 (2)(d) and 285 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State No. 11 of 2011.
The defence counsel, Olumuyiwa Balogun, arrived late and pleaded with the court to represent the defendant.
Justice Olubusola Okunuga asked if the lawyer still wished to represent the defendant, and Balogun answered in the affirmative.
The judge, thereafter, adjourned the trial till February 8, 2024.
