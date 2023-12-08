Truck crushes motorcycle passenger to death in Ogun

A speeding truck on Friday crushed a commercial motorcycle passenger to death at the Hamadiyah Junction in Ota, Ogun State.

The South-West Area Commander of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Adekunle Ajibade, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota.

He said the passenger was crushed to death when she suddenly fell under the truck after a collision with the motorcycle in the area at 3:20 p.m.”

Ajibade said: “The corpse of the female victim has been deposited at the morgue in Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the truck had been towed away from the road to ease traffic in the area.”

He advised commercial motorcyclists and truck drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations during this festive season.

