Police confirm kidnap three persons in Ogun poultry farm

The Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the kidnapp of three workers at a poultry farm in Atoyo town in the Itele area of Ogun State.

According to the police, the armed suspects attacked the farm around 5 pm on Saturday.

The Ogun State police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development, said the incident was being treated as a kidnapping case.

She noted that two suspects believed to have taken part in the crime had been arrested and that efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

According to her, the men of the command in the police division and local hunters had begun to comb the forest to arrest the suspects and rescue the victims.

She said: “There were five of them that were kidnapped at the farm, but two were later released. They were the ones that identified them as suspects. The driver who came to take some eggs, one female worker, and one other are believed to be victims.

“The two victims that were released have identified the two suspects we arrested after our men, in collaboration with local hunters and other security agencies, combed the bush.”

