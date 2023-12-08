Metro
Police arrests operatives for demanding money from Dutch woman
Police on Friday confirmed the arrest of two operatives caught in a viral video demanding money from a Dutch woman along the Iseyin-Ogbomosho Road in Oyo State.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the two men in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.
He said the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has set up a panel to investigate the officers’ misconduct.
Police arrests Inspector, NDLEA, NSCDC operatives for alleged extortion in Imo
The spokesman stressed that such unprofessional and unacceptable acts would not be tolerated by the police leadership.
“The police authority has condemned the act and ordered that the men and their supervising Divisional Police Officer be sanctioned accordingly,” Adejobi added.
