Two more abducted corps members regain freedom, 4 others still with bandits

Two more National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by bandits in Zamfara State have regained their freedom.

The terrorists abducted 11 corps members travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto State, for the one-year national service along the Gusau road in August.

However, three victims managed to escape from the hoodlums while the remaining eight were taken to a forest in the area.

Two others had earlier regained their freedom from captivity.

READ ASLO: Troops kill two suspected bandits, rescue 5 hostages in Zamfara

With the release of the latest two, only four corps members are currently with the bandits.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at NYSC, Eddy Megwa, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday.

He said the victims were freed by the bandits on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now