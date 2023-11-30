News
Police arrests 8 suspected kidnappers in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have arrested eight suspected kidnappers and recovered a vehicle in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Warri.
He said the suspects were arrested between Saturday and Sunday by the command’s CP – DECOY Squad at Amukpe axis in Sapele.
READ ALSO: Police rescues four kidnapped persons in Delta
The spokesman said: “We acted upon receipt of information relating to the victim who was kidnapped by a syndicate of armed men in a tricycle on Shell Road Sapele on November 19, 2023, while driving in her Mercedez Benz.
“At a moment, the vehicle ran out of fuel and they moved her into their operational tricycle. She was released on November 22 upon payment of N2 million ransom.”
