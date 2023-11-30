EFCC withdraws criminal charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn the money laundering charge preferred against former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The withdrawal of the charge followed a directive by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, told Inyang Ekwo at the resumed hearing of the case that his office notified him about a letter from the AGF requesting the commission to withdraw the charge.

Sanga, who said the letter would be brought to court, prayed the court to stand down the matter to await its delivery and the judge granted the request.

When the court reconvened, the prosecution presented copies of the letter to the judge and the defence counsel, Chief Olawale Akoni (SAN).

“Based on the AGF’s directive, we apply to withdraw the case,” Sanga told the court.

Akoni, who did not object to the oral application, said: “We will humbly be asking the defendant to be discharged.”

Justice Ekwo, consequently, ordered the withdrawal of the charge and discharged Shasore.

He said: “Upon being shown a letter from the AGF dated 23rd of November and the application by the prosecution counsel that the matter be withdrawn, the charge is hereby withdrawn and the defendant discharged.”

Shasore was standing trial in Abuja and Lagos State on money laundering charges.

He was arraigned on a 14-count charge of money laundering charge before Justice Ekwo on November 4, 2022.

The former commissioner, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted administrative bail.

Shasore was arraigned at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on a two-count charge of alleged money laundering on October 20, 2022.

Hours later, the former A-G was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a four-count charge of money laundering.

Justice Robin Knowles of the Commercial Courts of England and Wales on October 23 quashed the $11 billion awarded against Nigeria in a case filed by Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

Judge Knowles, who said the award was obtained by fraud, declared that the court did not find any merit in the bribery charges against Shasore, who represented Nigeria in the arbitration.

