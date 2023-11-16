Zenith Bank unveils $73,000 start challenge. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Zenith Bank unveils $73,000 start challenge

Zenith Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with Seedstars, has unveiled Zecathon 3.0, a startup competition designed to identify, support, and mentor MVP-stage startups in Nigeria.

The competition boasts a prize pool of NGN59 million (US$73,000).

Beyond financial incentives, Zecathon 3.0 offers comprehensive business support, including training, mentorship, and networking opportunities with investors, facilitating the growth trajectory of participating startups.

Eligible startups, operating within domains such as e-commerce, payments, lending, wellness, cybersecurity, ed-tech, energy, agri-tech, entertainment, mobility, and logistics, must be at the MVP stage with a full team and have secured funding of no more than US$75,000.

Applications from eligible startups, are accepted until November 14.

Trivia: Which type of mouse click displays a contextual menu?

A. Double-click

B. Right-click

C. Left-click

D. Shift-click

Find answer below

2. Nigerian students launch Guideli as relocation tool for immigrants

Guideli, a startup founded by Nigerian students, Daniel Jayeoba and Oyebade Adepegba, has announced launching a settlement management tool aimed at streamlining the complex visa processes faced by immigrants in the United States.

Utilizing artificial intelligence, Guideli provides personalized relocation resources, guiding immigrants from pre-departure to settlement.

The Cofounder Daniel Jayeoba explained, “we leverage AI to offer tailored information and assist in drafting and managing visa applications, addressing the challenges we personally encountered when relocating to the US for our studies.”

Jayeoba highlighted the pivotal moment that inspired the creation of Guideli: “we realized the need for a platform like Guideli when we faced excruciating challenges settling in a new country. Fragmented information and expensive legal options led to constant anxiety. Speaking to other newcomers revealed our challenges were shared.”

After qualifying as attorneys and gaining immigration law experience, Jayeoba and Adepegba launched Guideli in 2022, aiming to revolutionize the entire relocation journey.

The startup has experienced overwhelming demand, boasting a waitlist of over 10,000 potential users, representing a potential revenue of US$18 million.

While currently bootstrapped, Guideli received external funding from Techstars after being selected for the Techstars Detroit Fall 2023 cohort.

3. Mafhoom Technologies raises $1.36m in Pre-Seed funding round

Mafhoom Technologies, a startup dedicated to personal financial empowerment, has concluded its pre-seed funding round, securing an impressive 5 million UAE dirhams.

Operating from the prestigious Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), this fintech innovator aims to redefine the landscape of personal finance management through its comprehensive intelligent app.

Accessible on both iOS and Android platforms, the app offers a range of features to optimize spending behavior, reduce bills, eliminate debt, enhance financial literacy, and achieve savings and investment goals.

Backed by a formidable coalition of investors, spearheaded by Al-Wafra Al-Thanya for Investments, and supported by various angel investors, Mafhoom Technologies is well-poised for significant growth.

The injected capital will strategically fortify the startup’s talented team, enhance its cutting-edge AI behavioral and predictive analysis capabilities, and expedite its journey toward providing unparalleled personal financial services.

Ahmad Khatib, cofounder and CEO of Mafhoom Technologies, said, “Mafhoom Technologies is at the forefront of financial innovation, and we are delighted to have the support of esteemed investors who share our vision for a financially empowered future.

Trivia Answer: Right-click

A contextual menu, also known as a “right-click menu” or “context menu,” is a menu that appears when a user right-clicks something. The options in the menu are “contextual,” because only commands relevant to the clicked-on object are displayed. All modern operating systems with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) include contextual menus as part of their interface, including mobile operating systems.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now