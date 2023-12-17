Lassa fever: Nigeria confirms 200 deaths, 1,170 cases in 28 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has confirmed the death of 200 persons from Lassa fever in 28 states across the country this year.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, the agency said 8,542 suspected cases and 1,170 confirmed cases were recorded in the affected states as of December 3.

The cases were recorded in 114 local government areas in the 28 states.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

The virus spreads through direct contact with the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats as well as contact with objects, household items, and surfaces contaminated with the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats.

READ ALSO: NCDC reveals 151 people died from Lassa Fever in four months

Other sources of contact include the consumption of food or water contaminated with the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats.

NCDC noted that it has recorded a steady increase in states reporting Lassa fever due to improved surveillance, better community awareness, environmental degradation from climate change and other deleterious human activities in the environment.

It lamented that the loss of life could involve a significant loss of a loved family member, a spouse, a parent, and often a seasoned healthcare worker and team member.

The statement read: “Now that the dry season is here, the NCDC’s Lassa fever TWG has implemented strategic measures to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication, enhancing preparedness and readiness for potential surges in Lassa fever cases.

“These measures include conducting biweekly national TWG meetings to improve preparedness, readiness and response activities for control and management of Lassa fever using a One Health approach.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now