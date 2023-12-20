113 Generals bow out of Nigerian Army

On Tuesday, a total of 113 Nigerian Army Generals retired from service, including one General, one Lieutenant General, 67 Major Generals, and 44 Brigadier Generals.

At the Regimental Dinner Night in Abuja held in their honor, the Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru praised the Nigerian Army for its support of democracy in Nigeria. He emphasized that this support has made the Army an example to follow in West Africa and beyond and urged other services in the region to emulate them.

In a statement released by Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday, the director of Army Public Relations, the minister encouraged the army to remain loyal to the constitution and continue supporting democracy’s development in Nigeria.

The statement also noted that members of the Armed Forces should uphold their duty to support democracy both within Nigeria and across international borders.

During his speech at the dinner night, Badaru commended retired and retiring officers of the Nigerian Army for their unwavering commitment to maintaining stability within Nigeria. He assured them that their pensions would be promptly paid and emphasized that the Federal Government would continue working towards improving serving and retired personnel’s well-being.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja expressed gratitude towards President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and Defense Minister Badaru for their constant support of the Nigerian Army during his speech at the event.

He reaffirmed NA’s unalloyed loyalty to both President Tinubu and Nigeria while discharging its constitutional duties in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Lagbaja advised all retiring senior officers to appreciate God and NA for achieving meritorious disengagement from active service after a successful sojourn in arms’ noble profession.

