Politics
Sokoto gov-elect, Sokoto, inaugurates 108-member transition committee
The Governor-elect of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has inaugurated a 108-member transition committee.
The committee which is under the Chairmanship of Ambassador Abubakar Sani, the Makaman Sokoto, has the deputy Governor-elect, Mohammed Idris Gobir as deputy chairman and a former permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi Adire as the secretary.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Aliyu Sokoto said members of the committee were drawn from various sectors of human endeavours to serve in the committee for their wealth of experience, honesty and track record of service.
According to the governor-elect, the committee members are expected to ensure a smooth transition from the outgoing administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.
”This is for notification of the general public, for general information that I have inagurated the approved Transition Committee for the smooth taking over of my Incoming Administration from my outgoing predecessor Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal”, Aliyu Sokoto said.
READ ALSO:Police arrests 79 for election offences in Sokoto
The term of reference of the committee, according to the Governor elect, is to work hand in hand with committee set-up by the outgoing administration in collation and documentation of all documents made available to members of the committee by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all assets and liabilities in relation to the outgoing administration ahead of 29th May 2023.
He added that the committee would also obtain and analyze reports from MDAs on all ongoing projects/programmes in relation to level of execution/ fiscal profile and constraints.
Also, part of committee’s terms of reference, is to prepare a comprehensive road map for the successful taking over from the outgoing administration before May 29th.
The committee is also mandated to organise a befitting swearing-in ceremony in collaboration with the outgoing administration’s transition committee in addition to any other effort that would ensure that the incoming administration make a quick and laudable start.
