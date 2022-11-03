Politics
Shettima seeks to create office for Boko Haram in Villa —PDP campaign council
The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential nominee, Kashim Shettima, is allegedly a “grand commander of bandits”, terrorizing the nation, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Senator Dino Melaye, who serves as the spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, claimed in a statement, on Wednesday, that Shettima intended to set up a Boko Haram terrorist office within the presidential residence if the APC’s Bola Tinubu wins the presidency in 2023.
“Overwhelmed by the conviviality of a civil atmosphere, Kashim Shettima, the Grand Commander of bandits and the running mate of the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), who has gathered enough funds from his field soldiers to be so intoxicated as to engage in a verbal gibberish that is only permissible in Sambisa Forest.
READ ALSO:PDP campaign council says Shettima is suffering from amnesia for attacking Atiku
“He has been seen in a footage where he was exciting a rented crowd with whimsical pot shots at His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.
“It was the same hallucination that made Shettima to have defined an illusory presidency where he would create an office for Boko Haram in the villa, with him in charge of the security of our precious Nigeria.
“The emergence of the garrulous, intemperate and indecorous Shettima is another manifestation of the failure of APC, which after weeks of shilly-shally to fill the slot of a running mate ultimately settled for a rustic jejune whose concept of a suit is the sartorial equivalence of Babanriga”.
The nation’s major opposition party also urged Nigerians to evaluate the current administration and the ruling party critically before voting in 2023.
