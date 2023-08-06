Police busts criminal gang, recover pump action guns, SUV in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have busted a criminal gang and recovered two pump action guns in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Onitsha, said the operatives encountered the gang at Forward Operating Base at Aguata and recovered a Mercedes Benz SUV from the hoodlums.

The spokesman said: “At about 8:30 p.m., on August 3, a detachment of police-led forward operating base at Aguata while on patrol of Uga-Ezinifite expressway saw a Mercedes Benz SUV drive past at a very high speed.

“The police suspected that they might be kidnappers with an abducted victim.

“The team went in pursuit; several kilometres away, the team found the vehicle in a ditch, but without any occupant.

“They found clothes with blood stains in the vehicle as well as two pump action guns and a machete.

“The vehicle, a wine-coloured Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with Reg. No. ENU 484 JV, was recovered and deposited for safekeeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga.”

