Four illegal miners killed as site collapses in Bauchi

Four people suspected to be illegal miners were killed when a lead mining site collapsed in Kogo Kadage village, Ningi local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that the incident occurred Saturday night when the miners were digging and trying to excavate lead, one of the mineral resources common in the area.

He added that the victims were excavating lead when the dug hole collapsed and buried them underneath.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu, in a chat with journalists, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said four people were trapped in the pit and three died instantly.

He said: “Yesterday (Saturday), I was informed that four people were trapped in a mining pit, I directed that they should try and do something, and later on they reported back to me that they recovered three bodies.”

“I don’t know about the illegal activities of the locals because we have banned all sorts of illegal mining in the entire local government area. It came to me as a surprise when I got the report of the incident.”

